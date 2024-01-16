Hair of Istanbul Set to Open New Office at City Walk, Dubai

2024-01-16 17:16:50 - Source: City Walk

Istanbul, Turkey – Hair of Istanbul, a leading name in hair transplantation services, is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its new office in City Walk, Dubai slated for the end of February 2024. This expansion signifies the clinic's growing footprint and commitment to bringing top-tier hair restoration services to a global audience.







Last year, Hair of Istanbul established a consultation office in the United Arab Emirates, and this year, it is relocating to its new space at City Walk, Dubai.2024 is set to be a landmark year as the clinic extends its reach while maintaining the high service standards that clients worldwide have come to expect.

Enhancing Access to Hair Transplantation



The upcoming office at City Walk has been strategically selected to serve as a central hub, significantly improving access to quality hair transplantation services, especially for individuals in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and beyond. This thoughtful expansion demonstrates the clinic's dedication to making its specialized services more accessible.

Paving the Way for Global Expansion and Innovation



With the forthcoming inauguration of the Dubai office, Hair of Istanbul is not only expanding its geographical footprint but also solidifying its position as a trailblazing brand in the hair restoration industry. By incorporating cutting-edge techniques and expanding services, the clinic is set on meeting and exceeding the evolving needs of its international clientele.

Visionary Leadership



CEO Fatih Akdemir shares his vision for the clinic's expansion, "Our presence in Dubai marks a significant milestone in our journey. We are not just expanding our locations; we are expanding our commitment to quality and service. This new office will allow us to serve a broader clientele and offer our high standards of hair transplantation to a more diverse group."



In reflecting on the clinic's growth, Mr. Akdemir adds, "Innovation and quality are at the core of Hair of Istanbul. Our Dubai office represents both our growth and our steadfast commitment to offering the best in hair restoration services globally."



The upcoming opening of Hair of Istanbul's new office at City Walk, Dubai, represents a significant step forward in the clinic's mission to deliver unparalleled hair restoration services globally. With a firm commitment to quality, accessibility, and innovation, Hair of Istanbul is set to continue its legacy of excellence and expand its reach to new horizons.



As February 2024 approaches, anticipation grows for the grand unveiling of this state-of-the-art facility, promising a new era of service and care for individuals seeking the best in hair transplantation.

For more information please visit the website or contact us directly:



Contact: Mehmet Fatih Akdemir, Chief Executive Officer



Website: https://www.hairofistanbul.com/



Email: info@hairofistanbul.com



Phone: +90 532 650 51 51