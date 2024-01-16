Cargo Ship Hit by Missile in Southern Red Sea

2024-01-16 18:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A cargo ship flying the Maltese flag was struck by a missile in the southern Red Sea, approximately 76 nautical miles northwest of Saleef in Yemen, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey.

The British Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed the incident's location approximately 100NM northwest of Saleef in Yemen.

Ships navigating in the area have been advised to exercise caution.

Two Greek shipping ministry sources told Reuters that the empty Malta-flagged bulk carrier was hit by a missile while heading north through the Red Sea.

One of the Greek sources said that the Greek-owned vessel, the Zografia, was sailing from Vietnam to Israel with 24 crew on board and was empty of cargo when attacked.

"There were no injuries, only material damage," the source added to Reuters.

Earlier, the Iran-aligned Houthi group issues a warning, indicating its intention to broaden the scope of its attacks in the Red Sea.