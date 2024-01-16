Iraq condemns Iran’s bombardment of Erbil

2024-01-16 18:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq condemned the Iranian aggression against the city of Erbil, considering that it represents aggressive behavior against the sovereignty of Iraq and the security of the Iraqi people. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the ballistic missile bombing that targeted the city of Erbil in northern Iraq, which resulted […]

