In a meeting with Blinken, Kurdistan's PM calls on international community to act after Iranian attack on Erbil

2024-01-16 18:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, on Tuesday called on the international community to act after an Iranian missile attack on Erbil.

In a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Barzani said that the attack was a "clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty" and that it threatened the security of the region.

"The international community cannot remain silent in the face of these attacks," Barzani said. "We need a strong response to deter Iran from further aggression."

Blinken condemned the attack and said that the United States would work with the Iraqi government to investigate and hold those responsible accountable. He also reiterated U.S. support for the Kurdistan region.

In addition to the attack, the two statesmen discussed the need to resolve the outstanding issues between the regional and federal government. Barzani said that the Kurdistan region was committed to working with the government to find a solution that would respect the region's constitutional rights.

Speaking to reporters, Barzani rejected Tehran's claims that Iranian missiles struck an "Israeli spy base" in the city of Erbil on Monday night.

Masrour Barzani said that innocent civilians had died in the blast.

He called for a full investigation and for support from the international community after a series of massive explosions.

Barzani said his government has no role in a conflict that is threatening to spread from the Israel-Gaza war to across the region.

Projectiles struck an upmarket neighbourhood in the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, where the US consulate is located.

The blasts killing businessman Peshraw Dizayee, his two children, aged 11 months and 18 months old, and two other people, according to local media reports.

Iran claimed it targeted an "Israeli spy base", which Barzani and Iraq's federal government in Baghdad rejected.

Barzani said he was at a loss to know why Tehran had targeted Erbil.

"Perhaps you can ask them – because so far all we have seen are innocent civilians that have been targeted by the Iranians," he said.

He is due to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French President Emmanuel Macron and Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani later.

Barzani said a probe was continuing to determine more about the strikes.

"The Iraqi government has already issued a statement to condemn the attack. There is an investigation team already in Erbil investigating," he said.

"They have indicated that they might take this to National Security [Council] and we will see what he results of the investigation will be."

Asked about how Iran can be deterred from future attacks, he said, "What is surprising is that we are not part of this conflict."