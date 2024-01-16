2024-01-16 19:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, confirmed on Tuesday that Iraq is making efforts to enhance its economic collaboration with Estonia. In a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Alar Karis, Rashid said that Iraq is attempting to deepen its economic ties with Estonia, noting that Iraq is witnessing remarkable stability, […]

The post Iraq, Estonia discuss economic cooperation appeared first on Iraqi News.