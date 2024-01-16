Iraqi PM discusses investment opportunities with 57 global companies

2024-01-16 19:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held meetings with representatives of 57 global companies on Tuesday to discuss investment opportunities in Iraq's energy, oil, and other economic sectors.

Al-Sudani, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, highlighted Iraq's economic reforms, its plans for development, and its large investment opportunities.

He discussed Iraq's solar and renewable energy projects, which have been signed with Chinese and Emirati companies. He also emphasized the government's commitment to investing in gas and expanding investment opportunities in this promising sector.

Al-Sudani discussed Iraq's residential projects, which have already begun, and other planned projects in all of Iraq's provinces.

He stressed the importance of the banking reforms that have been implemented by the Central Bank of Iraq in order to connect with international banks and meet the standards of compliance with the global financial and banking system.

Al-Sudani said that the security and stability of the Middle East depend heavily on the stability of Iraq, and warned that any attempt to destabilize Iraq or its security risks the stability of the entire region.