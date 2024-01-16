US forces get ready for a mission in Iraq, Syria

2024-01-16 21:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – New Jersey soldiers are going to the Middle East to battle against terrorist groups. Since 2008, this will be the largest deployment of soldiers from the New Jersey Army National Guard, according to CBS News. 1,500 members of the New Jersey Army National Guard are being sent to Syria and Iraq as […]

