Iraq’s PM Set to Meet with US President Biden

2024-01-16 22:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum in Switzerland.

A statement by Al-Sudani’s office said that PM Al-Sudani and the US official discussed fundamental issues such as the Global Coalition presence in Iraq and Israel’s aggression against Gaza.

Upon an invitation from the US president, Joe Biden, PM Al-Sudani agreed to schedule a date for a meeting.

The meeting stressed the importance of the bilateral committee responsible for assessing the role of the Global Coalition in Iraq to start work.

The committee was formed when Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi visited the US in August 2023.

Al-Sudani confirmed to Sullivan Iraq’s firm stance against any actions that breach its sovereignty, such as the last US airstrike on PMF headquarters, stressing his government’s keenness to protect the Global Coalition bases and advisors from any attacks.

On the Israeli aggression against Gaza, Al-Sudani called for an immediate end to the ‘aggressive war on Gaza,’ emphasizing that regional stability and preventing wider conflict are related to ending this violence against Palestinian people.