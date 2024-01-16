Iraq, US discuss ending US-led coalition mission in Iraq

2024-01-16 23:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed on Tuesday drawing up a timetable for ending the international coalition’s mission in Iraq with the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan. The two sides met on the sidelines of the 54th version of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, according to […]

