Founder of Iraq’s elryan.com killed in Erbil by deadly Iran attacks

2024-01-16 23:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Erbil (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi businessman and entrepreneur Karam Saridar, also known as Karam Mikhail, was tragically murdered in an Iranian strike on Iraqi Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee’s residence in Erbil, Iraq. Born in the United Kingdom in 1981, Saridar founded the electronics e-commerce site Elryan.com in 2014, which since then has become one of the […]

