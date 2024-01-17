2024-01-17 01:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Tuesday that the government will include the scientific knowledge required for artificial intelligence in school curricula. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Deemah Al-Yahya, on the sidelines of his participation in the World […]

The post Iraq to include Artificial Intelligence in school curricula appeared first on Iraqi News.