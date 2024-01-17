Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq to include Artificial Intelligence in school curricula

Iraq to include Artificial Intelligence in school curricula

Iraq to include Artificial Intelligence in school curricula
Iraq to include Artificial Intelligence in school curricula
2024-01-17 01:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Tuesday that the government will include the scientific knowledge required for artificial intelligence in school curricula. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Deemah Al-Yahya, on the sidelines of his participation in the World […]

The post Iraq to include Artificial Intelligence in school curricula appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links