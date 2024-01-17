Iraq News Now

Iraq, US to enhance security relations following Iran’s reckless strike

2024-01-17 08:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Davos – A top US official met Iraq’s Prime Minister on Tuesday and offered greater security cooperation after Iran carried out a strike in its western neighbour. Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, met at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani as well as the […]

