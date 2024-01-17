Iraq expresses willingness to collaborate with NATO in armament, training, and equipping

2024-01-17 11:00:16 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani affirmed that Iraq is open to cooperation with NATO countries in the fields of armament, training, and equipping. This statement came during a meeting between Al-Sudani and the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, on the sidelines of the 54th Davos Economic Forum.

The meeting discussed the prospects of collaboration between Iraq and NATO, ways to enhance the security partnership, information exchange, tracking terrorist networks, and uncovering their sources of funding, according to the statement.

Al-Sudani praised the efforts of NATO countries and their support for Iraq, particularly in military operations against terrorist groups such as ISIS, and in providing advice and training to Iraqi security forces.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also addressed the issue of ending the presence of Global Coalition forces in Iraq, which is included in the government's ministerial program. He emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement on executable steps for the conclusion of their mission through bilateral dialogues, ensuring a smooth transition of their duties.

Al-Sudani stated, "Iraq does not object to cooperating with NATO countries in the fields of armament, training, and equipping, within the framework of the bilateral relations between Iraq and these alliance countries."