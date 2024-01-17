CoI initiates investigation into allegations of bribery offers to Iraqi MPs

2024-01-17 11:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, the Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) announced the initiation of an inquiry and investigation into allegations of bribery offers made to members of the Iraqi parliament to vote for a specific candidate for the position of the Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives.

CoI mentioned that the Office of Media and Government Communication confirmed the issuance of an official letter from the Investigations Department of the Commission addressed to the offices of the deputies: Majid Shingali, Ahmed Al-Jubouri, Raad Al-Dahlaki, Hussain Al-Sa'abri, and Ali Turki. The letter called for their attendance at the Investigative Department of the Commission to provide further information about the statements they made to some media outlets, which were monitored by the Commission's media office.

It is noteworthy that the Commission's media office has been monitoring statements made by some MPs after the session for the election of the Speaker of the Council of Representatives. Some MPs claimed to have received offers from certain Council employees, while others asserted that they became aware of these offers through WhatsApp messages. Some even mentioned verifying the alleged amounts offered for payment.