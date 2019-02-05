US-Led Coalition Denies Confrontation With Iran-Backed Militia in Iraq

2019/02/05 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Rikar Hussein writes for Voice of America:The U.S.-led coalition fighting against the Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Iraq Monday denied it faced a head-to-head encounter with the Iran-backed militia known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the Nineveh province of Iraq.
The Shiite militia in Iraq alleged its fighters Friday prevented the American troops within the anti-IS coalition from conducting a field operation inside the city of Mosul.
"The patrol referenced was routine and there was no confrontation," Col. Sean Ryan, a spokesperson for the U.S.-led coalition, told VOA in an email.
