US-Led Coalition Denies Confrontation With Iran-Backed Militia in Iraq

2019/02/05 | 21:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Rikar Hussein writes for Voice of America:The U.S.-led coalition fighting against the Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Iraq Monday denied it faced a head-to-head encounter with the Iran-backed militia known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the Nineveh province of Iraq.The Shiite militia in Iraq alleged its fighters Friday prevented the American troops within the anti-IS coalition from conducting a field operation inside the city of Mosul."The patrol referenced was routine and there was no confrontation," Col. Sean Ryan, a spokesperson for the U.S.-led coalition, told VOA in an email.Click here for the entire story