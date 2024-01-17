Gold declines in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

2024-01-17 13:45:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both Iraqi and foreign, experienced a decrease in the local markets of Baghdad on Wednesday, while they remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahar Street in the capital, Baghdad, recorded a selling price of 429,000 IQD for one mithqal (equals five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 425,000 IQD.

Our correspondent noted that the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 399,000 IQD, while the buying price was 395,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices at jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 430,000 and 440,000 IQD, while the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 IQD.