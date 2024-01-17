2024-01-17 14:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson to the Iraqi ministry of Interior on Wednesday unveiled a new plan to tackle the proliferation of illegal firearms, announcing a "weapon buyback" program as the centerpiece of the initiative.

Speaking at a press conference, Major General Qais al-Moussawi said the new initiative aims to reduce the number of weapons in circulation outside state control.

"The program, set to be officially launched within the coming days, will offer citizens financial incentives to voluntarily surrender their unlicensed firearms through a dedicated online portal and designated collection centers across the country," he said.

"The ministry established 679 centers to by the weapons from the citizens willing to sell them," he added. "As for the online platfrom, it will be announced in the next few days in a press conference."

Iraq is home to one of the fastest-growing arms market in the world, a concerning share of which is falling into the hands of organized crime groups, driven by conflict as well as fuelling it. Meanwhile, ongoing regional instability and governments failure to address people's security needs are driving civilians to the illicit arms market for self-protection.

The results of the 2021 Global Organized Crime Index show that Western Asia is the region with the world's most pervasive arms market, with an average score of 7.25 out of 10, compared to the global average of 4.92.

Longstanding conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, among others, have spurred an influx of small arms and heavy weaponry to these countries while neighbouring states become increasingly weaponized.

In Jordan, for example, civilian gun ownership has become commonplace and arms are widely sold in bazaars for anyone who can afford them. Over 90 per cent of the weapons used in violent crimes in the country are found to have been purchased illegally.

Western Asia's appetite for arms is both a cause and effect of conflicts that continue to rage on. The countries with the highest arms trafficking scores under the Index are all involved in conflict in one way or another. Iraq -along with Syria, Yemen and Turkey- scored 9 out of 10 on this indicator, only outranked by Libya (9.5), which serves as a primary source country for arms flowing into the region.

Other factors that have driven demand include the long-standing tensions between Israel and Arab states, the Kurdish quest for independence, and the still-unfolding consequences of political Islamism in Iraq, Syria, and neighbouring states.

Alongside direct supplies from foreign governments, weapons also derive from past conflicts in the region and beyond. Leftover arsenals from the 1980s Iran–Iraq war are still circulating in both countries today, while Soviet-era weapons used in the 1990s Yugoslav wars have fallen into rebel hands amid Syria’s decade-long civil war.

In Iraq where the authorities have failed to reduce robbery and clan disputes over the past years, so-called "house guns"are becoming increasingly popular. According to the Small Arms Survey, nearly 20 per cent of Iraq’s population owned a gun in 2021; in Lebanon the figure is 32 per cent. Not only is the weaponization of civil society a bleak indicator of the growing mistrust towards the government, it also increases opportunities for arms to (re-)enter the black market, particularly when further social unrest inevitably erupts.