French President Offers Condolences to Iraqi Kurdish PM Barzani Over Erbil Attack

2024-01-17 19:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his "deep condolences" to Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for the victims of the Iranian bombing on Erbil.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the Davos Forum in Switzerland, Macron expressed France's full support for the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the need to address security threats and maintain stability in Iraq.

During the discussions, both leaders underscored the severity of the Iranian attacks, emphasizing that they pose a threat to the region.

The bombings were strongly condemned as "a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and the Kurdistan Region."

President Macron conveyed his country's ongoing support for the Kurdistan Region, recognizing the “historical alliance and cooperation between France and the Kurdish people.”” He expressed confidence in the “resilience” of the Kurdish population and their ability to overcome challenges.

The meeting also discussed the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government and the necessity to solve all problems under the constitutional framework.