Kurdistan's President Meets US Ambassador, Discusses Regional Politics and Security

2024-01-17 20:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani received the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski.

According to a statement by the Kurdish presidency, the two sides discussed various topics of common interests, including the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, recent security developments, the Iranian missile attack on Erbil, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, US relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and regional developments.

The US ambassador reiterated her country's support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, expressing Washighton's readiness to strengthen relations and enhance cooperation.