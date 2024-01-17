Kurdistan's President Meets US And UK Ambassadors, Discusses Regional Politics and Security

2024-01-17 21:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met seperatly the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, and the British Ambassador, Stephen Hitchen.

According to a statement by the Kurdish presidency, the two sides discussed various topics of common interests, including the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, recent security developments, the Iranian missile attack on Erbil, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, US relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and regional developments.

The US ambassador reiterated her country's support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, expressing Washighton's readiness to strengthen relations and enhance cooperation.

In the meeting with the British Ambassador, President Barzani discussed the UK's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad, and tensions in the Middle East, including recent Iranian attacks on Erbil.

Both sides desired a "common understanding to resolve the outstanding issues with Baghdad," emphasizing the importance of preserving peace and stability in Iraq and the region.