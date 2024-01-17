Iraq News Now

Iraq submits complaint against Iran to the UN Security Council

2024-01-17 22:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that Baghdad had submitted a complaint against Iran to the UN Security Council. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry explained in a statement that the complaint pertained to the Iranian missile strike on Erbil, which resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and destruction of both public […]

