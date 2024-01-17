PM Al-Sudani Pledges Support for Saudi Companies Operating in Iraq

2024-01-17 23:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani met with the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, and Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, on the sidelines of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

A statement by the Prime Minister's office said the discussions encompassed ways to enhance bilateral relations in investment, economic, and trade fields.

Both sides also discussed ways to enhance partnerships within the private sector of both countries.

PM Al-Sudani highlighted the Iraqi government's commitment to facilitating all necessary processes for Saudi companies operating in Iraq in various sectors.