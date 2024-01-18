President Barzani and Estonian President Discuss Erbil Attack, Gaza, and Ukraine Wars

2024-01-18 00:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, met with Estonia's President Alar Karis.

President Barzani welcomed President Karis in his first visit to Iraq.

According to a statement by Barzani's office, the talks covered the recent attack on Erbil, regional developments, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the conflict in Ukraine.

Barzani praised "the Estonian people and government for supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in fighting ISIS as a member of the Global Coalition."

He stated that the current presence of an Estonian force in Kurdistan is only as an advisor to the Peshmerga forces.

The Kurdish President expressed Erbil's interest in benefiting from Estonia's expertise in various areas, including information technology and e-governance.