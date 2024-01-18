Iraqi Businessman (UK National) Killed in Erbil Attack

2024-01-18 04:15:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Another prominent Iraqi entrepreneur and investor is reported to have been killed in the recent attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on targets in Erbil. Syriac Press, which covers, "events related to the Syriac-Aramean-Assyrian-Chaldean people [in the region]", said: "Among those killed was Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian businessman Karam Mikhail. Mikhail was visiting […]

