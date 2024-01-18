Investment Opportunity in Iraqi Residential Development

2024-01-18 04:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced its first investment opportunity of the year. The project is described as a "horizontal and vertical" residential project on plot number (1/6/m 28) in the Tajiya [Tajiyaat] district. The plot area is 266 dunams (26.6 hectares) and is owned by the former Al-Karama Company (currently […]

