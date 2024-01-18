2024-01-18 04:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has attended a working meeting on the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum in Switzerland, involving the heads and representatives of 57 global companies specializing in energy, oil, gas, and various economic sectors. During the meeting, he discussed the government's plans for development and economic reform, highlighting […]

The post Iraqi PM meets 57 Businesses at meeting in Davos first appeared on Iraq Business News.