In Iraqi Kurdistan, Teacher Strikes highlight Schooling Crisis

2024-01-18 04:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Winthrop Rodgers for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. In Iraq's Kurdistan Region, teacher strikes highlight schooling crisis The regional government is three months behind on paying its public servants, including teachers, as part of larger budget disagreements […]

