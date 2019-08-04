Speaker announces end of 2ndlegislative term

2019/08/04 | 12:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad-INA
Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi announced on Sunday, the end of the 2nd legislative term, following itsextension for one month.
Al-Halbousi said in a statement released by his media office, which INA received, that Saturday the 3rd of August, would be the end of the 2nd legislative term, of the 1st legislative year of the 4th electoral session.
