Iraq’s religious conservatives condemn Karbala football stadium ceremony

2019/08/04 | 12:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
… city, peace be upon him,” Maliki said.
“We call on … behavior considered immodest in Baghdad.
“There are Iraqi politicians who first … , 2018. Erbil, Karbala, and Basra each have stadiums capable of … The ban was imposed after Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of …
… city, peace be upon him,” Maliki said.
“We call on … behavior considered immodest in Baghdad.
“There are Iraqi politicians who first … , 2018. Erbil, Karbala, and Basra each have stadiums capable of … The ban was imposed after Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of …