MOFA: Jordan, Egypt FMs to meet the three Presidencies

2019/08/04 | 12:40
Baghdad-INA
Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, on Sunday, that Foreign Ministers of Jordan and Egypt are to meet with the three Presidencies to discuss developing relations.
Spokesman of the Ministry, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said in a statement, which INA received a copy of, that Foreign Ministers of Jordan and Egypt is to meet with the three Presidencies to discuss developing relations on all levels.
