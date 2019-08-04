Home › INA › MOFA: Jordan, Egypt FMs to meet the three Presidencies

MOFA: Jordan, Egypt FMs to meet the three Presidencies

2019/08/04 | 12:40



Baghdad-INA







Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, on Sunday, that Foreign Ministers of Jordan and Egypt are to meet with the three Presidencies to discuss developing relations.







Spokesman of the Ministry, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said in a statement, which INA received a copy of, that Foreign Ministers of Jordan and Egypt is to meet with the three Presidencies to discuss developing relations on all levels.



















