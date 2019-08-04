عربي | كوردى


MOFA: Jordan, Egypt FMs to meet the three Presidencies

2019/08/04 | 12:40
Baghdad-INA



Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, on Sunday, that Foreign Ministers of Jordan and Egypt are to meet with the three Presidencies to discuss developing relations.



