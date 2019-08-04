عربي | كوردى


Jordan: Registered Persons of Concern Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Jordan (31 July 2019)

Jordan: Registered Persons of Concern Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Jordan (31 July 2019)
2019/08/04 | 12:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Iraq, Jordan, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Yemen

All Text here: Relief Web ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW