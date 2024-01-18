US State Dept condemn Iranian strikes on Iraq, Syria and Pakistan

2024-01-18 17:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

The United States on Wednesday condemned recent Iranian strikes in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan, which Tehran has claimed were carried out against “anti-Iranian terrorist groups.” “So we do condemn those strikes. We’ve seen Iran violate the sovereign borders of three of its neighbors in just the past couple of days,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller […]

