Baghdad tripartite meeting... positive results and future cooperation

2019/08/04 | 16:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad -INA
The foreign ministers of Iraq, Jordan and Egypt held a joint press conference on Sunday, in which they stressed the continuation of joint work between the three countries to strengthen cooperation and relations between them.
The meeting came out with positive consensus, Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al-Hakim said.
For his part, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri said that his country will continue to work with Iraq and Jordan to implement what was agreed at the Sharm el-Sheikh meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II. Common .
Baghdad -INA
The foreign ministers of Iraq, Jordan and Egypt held a joint press conference on Sunday, in which they stressed the continuation of joint work between the three countries to strengthen cooperation and relations between them.
The meeting came out with positive consensus, Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al-Hakim said.
For his part, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri said that his country will continue to work with Iraq and Jordan to implement what was agreed at the Sharm el-Sheikh meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II. Common .