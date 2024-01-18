Iraqi PM discusses financial cooperation with IFC

2024-01-18 17:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed financial cooperation on Wednesday with a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Al-Sudani met with the IFC delegation headed by the IFC’s Managing Director, Makhtar Diop, on the sidelines of their participation in the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, according to […]

