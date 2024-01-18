2024-01-18 18:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Amberin Zaman for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq, KRG leaders cancel meetings with Iran's FM at Davos over missile row Tensions between Baghdad and Tehran have flared since the Monday attack, which Tehran claimed targeted an […]

