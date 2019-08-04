Philippines: 30 dead in coup 3 ferries amid bad weather

2019/08/04 | 16:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A Philippine local official said more than 30 people were killed in a coup by three ferries at sea due to bad weather conditions.
The spokesman for the Philippine Coast Guard, Armand Balillo, that the death toll so far to 31 people, while continuing search for three missing, and rescued the other people who were on board the damaged wooden lanes.
Two of the ferries were carrying 96 passengers, as well as their crew members, while only three crew members of five were rescued.
The incident took place on Saturday in the strait separating the provinces of Iloilo and Guimaras.
