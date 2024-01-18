Iraqi, Turkish FMs discuss Iran's border conflicts with neighboring countries in phone call

2024-01-18 19:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone on Thursday, tackling issues including Iran's Erbil missile strike and the Pakistan-Iran border conflict.

Hussein briefed Cavusoglu on the attack's details, while Cavusoglu shared insights from his diplomatic efforts with Tehran and Islamabad. Both emphasized the need for dialogue and de-escalation to resolve regional tensions.

"Resort to dialogue, negotiations and consultations is crucial to solving problems and tensions in the region," the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.