Al-Maliki, al-Amiri, and al-Fayyadh emphasize support for the government

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law Coalition, Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the Nabni Alliance, and Faleh al-Fayyadh, the head of the Popular Mobilization (PMF) Authority, held a meeting at the latter's office to discuss two matters. They emphasized their support for the government, according to a statement that did not mention the Iranian bombing of Erbil.

A statement from al-Fayyad's office mentioned that "the meeting discussed topics related to security and political stability, and supporting the political process in a way that serves the country and its interests, and efforts leading to that."

The statement also confirmed, "supporting the government's steps in reconstruction, services, and enhancing national sovereignty."