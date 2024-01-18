Al-Maliki, al-Amiri, and al-Fayyadh emphasize support for the government
Shafaq News / On Thursday, Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law Coalition, Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the Nabni Alliance, and Faleh al-Fayyadh, the head of the Popular Mobilization (PMF) Authority, held a meeting at the latter's office to discuss two matters. They emphasized their support for the government, according to a statement that did not mention the Iranian bombing of Erbil.
A statement from al-Fayyad's office mentioned that "the meeting discussed topics related to security and political stability, and supporting the political process in a way that serves the country and its interests, and efforts leading to that."
The statement also confirmed, "supporting the government's steps in reconstruction, services, and enhancing national sovereignty."
A high-level political source informed Shafaq News Agency that the leaders of the Coordination Framework will hold an important meeting next Sunday to settle the file of electing a new Speaker of the Parliament and attempt to unify the positions of the Framework's forces regarding a single candidate.