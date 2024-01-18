2024-01-18 19:30:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, said on Thursday that his country’s oil exports were not affected by the recent attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Abdul-Ghani’s remarks took place during his participation in the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, Reuters reported. The Iraqi Oil Minister elaborated that […]

The post Iraqi oil exports not affected by Red Sea crisis appeared first on Iraqi News.