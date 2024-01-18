Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › Kurdistan's CTS denies any new attack on Erbil Airport

Kurdistan's CTS denies any new attack on Erbil Airport

Kurdistans CTS denies any new attack on Erbil Airport
Kurdistan's CTS denies any new attack on Erbil Airport
2024-01-18 21:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) in the Kurdistan Region denied that a drone attacked Erbil Airport.

"Media outlets reported that Erbil International Airport had been subjected to a bomb attack. We declare that this news is incorrect. No attack occurred, and no drone was shot down." The Agency said in a statement.

Earlier today, news circulated on media channels that an explosive-laden drone was shot down before arriving at Erbil International Airport.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links