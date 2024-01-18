Kurdistan's CTS denies any new attack on Erbil Airport
2024-01-18 21:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) in the Kurdistan Region denied that a drone attacked Erbil Airport.
"Media outlets reported that Erbil International Airport had been subjected to a bomb attack. We declare that this news is incorrect. No attack occurred, and no drone was shot down." The Agency said in a statement.
Earlier today, news circulated on media channels that an explosive-laden drone was shot down before arriving at Erbil International Airport.