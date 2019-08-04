Home › INA › Al-IBrahimi meets the talented student who completed 189 mathematical equations in 8 minutes

Al-IBrahimi meets the talented student who completed 189 mathematical equations in 8 minutes

2019/08/04 | 17:40



Baghdad - INA







The technical agent of the Ministry of Education Ali Mosaad Brahimi the gifted child Mohammed Hassan Yusuf, who solved 189 mathematical equation out of 200 equivalent in 8 minutes.







Al IBrahimi stressed the need to pay attention to such rare talents and to provide a suitable atmosphere for her both at home and at school, the media office said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency.







The student ordered to speed up his child from the third grade of primary to fourth grade primary. The student won the title of champion of the world champions in mental calculation in Turkey, and the second place in the world in the engineering Algebra, which was established in Malaysia, and the first in Iraq.



















