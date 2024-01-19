Iraq News Now

Chinese government to hold conference on Iraq’s Development Road
2024-01-19 00:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Chinese Ambassador to Iraq, Cui Wei, said that the Chinese government intends to hold a conference on Iraq’s Development Road project. Wei’s remarks took place during his meeting on Thursday with the Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Al-Saadawi, in Baghdad, to discuss cooperation between Iraq and China. “We look forward to […]

