Vallourec Wins Iraq Contract with TotalEnergies

2024-01-19 05:15:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. French tube maker Vallourec has signed a contract with TotalEnergies for the supply of casing and tubing and associated accessories for the first phase of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) in Iraq. The GGIP includes the recovery of gas currently being flared in the Basra region to supply power plants, along […]

