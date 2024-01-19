2024-01-19 06:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed on Thursday the cabinet’s decision to reshape the future relationship with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) during a meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. Al-Sudani explained that the decision was made after Iraq completed establishing strong constitutional […]

The post Baghdad to rearrange relations with UNAMI appeared first on Iraqi News.