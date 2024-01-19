Diyala Residents Reject Reopening of Bridge Linking Three Governorates

2024-01-19 13:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, residents of Jdaydit Al-Shatt district in Diyala voiced strong opposition to the government's decision to reopen the Tarmiyah Bridge, linking the district to Baghdad and Saladin.

Abbas Makki Al-Arnaouti, a notable figure in Jdaydit Al-Shatt, expressed to Shafaq News Agency worry that the bridge opening threatens the region as the Tarmiya, still a hotspot for terrorist groups, which could endanger the region.

Al-Arnaouti pointed out that the Jdaydit Al-Shatt is not prepared to be a corridor to link three governorates.

"Keeping the Tarmiyah Bridge closed protects areas northwest of Baqubah from potential violations and incidents." He said.

Notably, the Tarmiyah Bridge closed more than ten years ago for security reasons spans 264 meters long, with a width of 12 meters.