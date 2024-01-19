German Minister condemns Iran's attack on Erbil

2024-01-19 16:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, received a phone call from the Minister of State at the German Foreign Office, Tobias Lindner.

According to a statement by Barzani's office, the German Minister strongly condemned the Iranian attack on Erbil, expressing his country's "condolences, solidarity, and support for Kurdistan."

The two sides agreed on the importance of the presence of Global Coalition forces for assisting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in combating terrorism.

The talks also discussed the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government, emphasizing the necessity to guarantee the Region's constitutional rights and financial entitlements.