2024-01-19 18:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Doha (IraqiNews.com) – In a tightly contested match during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup’s Group D, Iraq clinched a significant 2-1 win against Japan in Qatar. The victory, gained through a very contested performance, gave Iraq all three points, putting them first in Group D and advancing to the next round. Iraqi footballer Aymen Hussein […]

