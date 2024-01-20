2024-01-20 08:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company), a UAE business, intends to construct a solar power facility in Iraq. In its initial phase, the solar power plant is anticipated to have an output capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW). Ali Fadil, the Minister of Electricity in Iraq, met with representatives of Masdar in Baghdad […]

The post UAE’s Masdar plans to build solar power facility in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.