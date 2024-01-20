Basra Crude Records Modest Weekly Gains

2024-01-20 10:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basra crude recorded slight weekly gains amid global oil price gains for the third week.

Basra Heavy crude experienced marginal weekly gains, closing at $73.31, marking an increase of 2.17%.

Basra Intermediate crude concluded the week at $76.01, with a rise of 2.3%.

Oil prices recorded a weekly gain as Middle East tensions and disruptions to oil output offset concerns about the Chinese and global economies.

Brent gained about 0.5% for the week, while the U.S. benchmark rose over 1%.