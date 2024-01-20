Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq’s South Gas Company, Halfaya Gas Company sign deal to develop gas field

Iraq’s South Gas Company, Halfaya Gas Company sign deal to develop gas field

Iraqs South Gas Company Halfaya Gas Company sign deal to develop gas field
Iraq’s South Gas Company, Halfaya Gas Company sign deal to develop gas field
2024-01-20 11:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Basra (IraqiNews.com) – A 150 million standard cubic foot per day gas processing and development deal was signed between Iraq’s South Gas Company, a subsidiary of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, and Halfaya Gas Company for the Nahr Bin Umar field. The field is situated in Basra’s southern region. Build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) would be used to […]

The post Iraq’s South Gas Company, Halfaya Gas Company sign deal to develop gas field appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links