2024-01-20 11:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Basra (IraqiNews.com) – A 150 million standard cubic foot per day gas processing and development deal was signed between Iraq’s South Gas Company, a subsidiary of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, and Halfaya Gas Company for the Nahr Bin Umar field. The field is situated in Basra’s southern region. Build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) would be used to […]

The post Iraq’s South Gas Company, Halfaya Gas Company sign deal to develop gas field appeared first on Iraqi News.